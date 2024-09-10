Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

Michigan passed new gun laws last year in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Oxford. On Stateside today, we talked to public health expert Justin Heinze about how schools are involved in implementing those laws. Then, we heard from therapist Napoleon Harrington about coping with the stress and loneliness new parents can experience. Also, Cynthia Asiala from the Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County joined us to talk about the passing of legendary actor and Michigander James Earl Jones, who grew up in the region.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

