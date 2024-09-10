© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:37 PM EDT

Michigan passed new gun laws last year in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Oxford. On Stateside today, we talked to public health expert Justin Heinze about how schools are involved in implementing those laws. Then, we heard from therapist Napoleon Harrington about coping with the stress and loneliness new parents can experience. Also, Cynthia Asiala from the Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County joined us to talk about the passing of legendary actor and Michigander James Earl Jones, who grew up in the region.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: 

  • Justin Heinze, co-director, National Center for School Safety
  • Napoleon Harrington, founder and therapist for the Ambassador Counseling and Resource Group
  • Cynthia Asiala, chair of the Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County
Tags
Stateside gun controlgun free zonesgun violence in schoolsparentingparental rightsloneliness
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content