Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024

Published September 11, 2024 at 6:44 PM EDT

In today's edition of Stateside, in Michigan, schools are still relying on secluding and restraining students with disabilities. However, one school is making plans to curb seclusion and restraint in special education. Education reporter for Bridge Michigan, Isabel Lohman, and superintendent of Hazel Park Schools, Amy Kruppe, discussed how Hazel Park schools will be implementing these new plans.

Then, we talked with lesbian folksinger Phranc about her new documentary by Michigan filmmaker Lisa Udelson, which will be screening later this week. The film provides a look into Phranc’s remarkable career and the groundbreaking presence they have made in queer culture.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Isabel Lohman, education reporter for Bridge Michigan
  • Amy Kruppe, superintendent of Hazel Park Schools
  • Phranc, all-American singer-songwriter
  • Lisa Udelson, filmmaker, director, and writer
