Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:48 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we learned about how DTE goes about requesting a rate hike and the state's system of for-profit monopolies which provide electricity and gas to the vast majority of Michiganders. DTE is asking approval for another rate hike despite years of poor service to their customers. (DTE Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.)

Then, Grand Rapids author of fantasy novels, Erin A. Craig, explains her latest take on a Grimm brothers story. Craig’s stories are full of sumptuous, shadowy detail, tinged with elements of horror, but not so steeped in gore as to be inaccessible to more gentle or younger readers.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Khalil AlHajal, deputy opinion editor at the Detroit Free Press
  • Erin Craig, Grand Rapids-based author of "The Thirteenth Child"
