Stateside: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we've finished a series of interview with candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court. Then, we heard from Michiganders doing their part — and then some — for Hurricane relief.

After that, we learned about a new release of Star Wars: A New Hope dubbed into Anishinaabemowin, the native language of many tribal Michiganders. We closed the program speaking with an Anishinaabe artist, activist, designer, and futurist about their work, past and present, and their event, Prayer Walk for the Water, on Tuesday, October 14, in Detroit.

