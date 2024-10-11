Stateside: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
On this Friday edition of Stateside, we've finished a series of interview with candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court. Then, we heard from Michiganders doing their part — and then some — for Hurricane relief.
After that, we learned about a new release of Star Wars: A New Hope dubbed into Anishinaabemowin, the native language of many tribal Michiganders. We closed the program speaking with an Anishinaabe artist, activist, designer, and futurist about their work, past and present, and their event, Prayer Walk for the Water, on Tuesday, October 14, in Detroit.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Doug Tribou, host of Morning Edition at Michigan Public
- Judge Patrick William "Bill" O'Grady, candidate for Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court
- Greg Martin, Executive Director of Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW)
- Theresa Eischen, voice actress playing Princess Leia in the Anishinaabemowin version of "Star Wars: A New Hope"
- Dan Wanschura, host of the Points North Podcast from Interlochen Public Radio
- Hadassah GreenSky, Anishinaabe artist, activist, designer, and futurist