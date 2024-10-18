Stateside: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned how the Harris and Trump campaigns are reaching out to Black voters in Detroit. Then, we discussed an upcoming tour event at Detroit's Elmwood Cemetery that introduces people to the women, both famous and nearly forgotten, who pushed back against the patriarchy and helped shaped the future of the city and greater Metro-Detroit.

After that, we heard how Michigan voters' view the presidential race through the lens of cannabis reform. The show closed with the story of those helping ash trees survive the onslaught of the invasive emerald ash borer.

