Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published October 18, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT

On this Friday edition of Stateside, we learned how the Harris and Trump campaigns are reaching out to Black voters in Detroit. Then, we discussed an upcoming tour event at Detroit's Elmwood Cemetery that introduces people to the women, both famous and nearly forgotten, who pushed back against the patriarchy and helped shaped the future of the city and greater Metro-Detroit.

After that, we heard how Michigan voters' view the presidential race through the lens of cannabis reform. The show closed with the story of those helping ash trees survive the onslaught of the invasive emerald ash borer.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sam Robinson, Detroit based journalist who’s writing for the Detroit Free Press through election season
  • Ashley Fassett, Membership and Operations Coordinator at Outlier Media
  • Amy Elliott Bragg, Director of Education and Communication at the Historic Elmwood Foundation
  • Steve Carmody, Michigan Public's Mid-Michigan reporter
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North
