Stateside: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025

In this edition of Stateside, we highlight that last year, Kentwood residents approved a police and fire millage. The expected $5.1 million in funding generated during its first year will allow the departments to make necessary upgrades and hire staff. One of the main initiatives the Kentwood Police Department is pursuing is the installation of AI software to assist officers in writing reports about their activities. Bryan Litwin, the police chief of the Kentwood Police Department, joined the show to discuss the project in more detail.

Furthermore, the past few seasons have been challenging for the Detroit Red Wings. Despite having talented players, the team has struggled in its pursuit of making the playoffs. However, there is now an exciting energy at Little Caesars Arena following Todd McLellan's appointment as the team's coach. We learned more from a Red Wings beat reporter.

In addition, we spoke with Michigan Public editor Brett Dahlberg, who lives in Grand Rapids. Brett has just finished walking or jogging all 1,665 streets in the fair city of Grand Rapids.

Lastly, Northern Michigan is renowned for its snow-covered landscapes, making it an ideal destination for winter sports. However, many small businesses that depend on snow experienced difficulties last winter when the state recorded unusually warm temperatures. A federal loan program has been established in order to support these businesses adversely affected by the weather. Unfortunately, it appears that this year may pose challenges for those seeking to receive a loan. Interlochen Public Radio reporter Claire Keenan-Kurgan shared this story with Stateside.

