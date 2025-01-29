Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025

Today, we discussed how President Donald Trump's administration has affected refugee re-settlements in order to tighten immigration policy, the immediate impact of Trump's decision for West Michigan refugees and the community's reaction with Meg Derrer, executive director, and Jenny Nielson, program manager of navigation services, of the Refugee Education Center.

Then, Jacob Napieralski, professor of geology and GIS at UM-Dearborn, explained how heavy flooding in some historically redlined Michigan neighborhoods are a result of previously existing waterways that persist even after urban building has increased.

