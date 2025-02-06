Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

In today's episode, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan says they are hearing about Michigan healthcare providers who are canceling appointments for gender-affirming care for minors, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. Jay Kaplan, an attorney with the ACLU of Michigan, joined the show to talk about the organization's efforts to push back.

Additionally, some advice for spotting misinformation online. Sue Ellen Christian, a communications professor at Western Michigan University, offered listeners helpful tips and tricks for navigating digital news.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

