Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:11 PM EST

In today's episode, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan says they are hearing about Michigan healthcare providers who are canceling appointments for gender-affirming care for minors, following an executive order from President Donald Trump. Jay Kaplan, an attorney with the ACLU of Michigan, joined the show to talk about the organization's efforts to push back.

Additionally, some advice for spotting misinformation online. Sue Ellen Christian, a communications professor at Western Michigan University, offered listeners helpful tips and tricks for navigating digital news.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jay Kaplan, attorney for ACLU of Michigan
  • Sue Ellen Christian, communications professor at Western Michigan University
