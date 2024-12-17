© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST

Today, we talked to Martina Guzman, director of the Race and Justice Reporting Initiative at the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights, about a new app, called Verdad, that tracks misinformation on Spanish-language radio stations. Guzman talked avout the types of misinformation present and why she decided to create this app.

Then, we listened to Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast where host Dan Wanschura took us to the Iceman Cometh Challenge, a 30-mile mountain bike race, and where a small town rivalry is beginning to take shape for who gets to be the Iceman.

Later, Frederick Richard, a University of Michigan Men’s Gymnastics athlete, discussed his experience competing in the 2024 Olympics, the work behind his success and his plans for the future, collegiate and beyond.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Martina Guzman, director of the Race and Justice Reporting Initiative at the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights at Wayne State University
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast
  • Frederick Richard, University of Michigan Men’s Gymnastics athlete
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
