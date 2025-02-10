Stateside: Monday, Feb. 10, 2025

On today's episode, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a bill that protects Indigenous students' rights to wear cultural regalia during graduation ceremonies. Nichole Keway Biber, a volunteer with the Anishinaabek Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party, discussed the importance of this legislation in safeguarding the rights of Indigenous students.

Additionally, the Grand Rapids City Commission has approved a $565 million subsidy for a riverfront development project this winter. This funding comes through a Transformational Brownfield Plan, which allows part of the taxes generated by the project to be reimbursed to the developer. Lan Deng, a professor of urban and regional planning at the University of Michigan and co-founder of the Collective for Equitable Housing (CEH), joined Stateside to explain the project's funding structure.

Then, our friends at Interlochen Public Radio gave us a story on the decline in whitefish in lakes Michigan and Huron.

Lastly, Michigan native and actor Andrew P. Logan spoke about his role in the Netflix series "American Primeval." The show offers a fictionalized portrayal of events that took place in Utah during the decade leading up to the Civil War.

