Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sent letters to 20 Michigan cities and towns about unconstitutional policies regarding comment time in public meetings. Aaron Terr, FIRE's director of public advocacy, explained how some Michigan municipalities have been struggling with this.

Stateside also caught up with Isis Damil, a young, genre-defying musician who's preparing for an Open Mic night at Detroit's Rosa Cafe. Even in the early years of her career, Damil has defied and blended genres to set her own tone reminiscent of her city.

And with avian flu spike still headlining the grocery store's egg aisle, Kimberly Dodd, dean of Michigan State University's Veterinary School, discussed how bird flu isn't just affecting birds and eggs — it poses risks to farming and household pets, too.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

