Stateside: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

During this edition of Stateside, we discussed the recent win of the Michigan State men’s basketball team, who claimed the regular-season Big Ten Championship victory recently against their rivals, the University of Michigan. In addition to the championship win, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has surpassed Bobby Knight, the former Indiana University coach, to become the winningest basketball coach in the Big Ten. Al Martin, sports reporter with WKAR, joined us to talk about this historic achievement.

Next, we heard from Davy Rothbart, an Ann Arbor born and raised filmmaker, who spoke about his upcoming film titled “17 Blocks.” Rothbart collaborated with a family for over 20 years in the making of the film.

Finally, Detroit scholar Mary Francis Phillips had a conversation with Stateside about her new book, “Black Panther Woman, the Political and Spiritual Life of Erica Huggins.” The book is the first biography to be written of Ericka Huggins, a queer Black woman who brought spiritual self-care practices to the Black Panther Party.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

