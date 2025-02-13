Stateside Podcast: How Black Detroiters found power in the lottery

Looking for your next great read? The Library of Michigan’s annual list of Michigan Notable Books is one of the best ways to beef up your bookshelf, and better know your home. We’ve always been impressed by the final-cut selections. Some are written by Michigan authors, others take place in a Michigan setting, or around the extended neighborhood of the Great Lakes.

This year, Michigan Public will spotlight selections from the Notables list with author interviews and online discussions. Got questions for the authors? We want to hear them. But even if you haven’t read the books, these discussions will be a great companion for your Notable Reads journey in 2025.

We start today with When Detroit Played the Numbers: Gambling's History and Cultural Impact on the Motor City by Felicia B. George, a professor of anthropology at Wayne State University. Through a mix of historical scholarship and oral histories of Detroiters, George weaves a picture of city life through the lens of gambling games, which were widely played and enjoyed at all levels of Detroit society. While she does away with misconceptions about gambling as a pursuit for the poor, George shines light on the ways policy games and the numbers generated wealth that stayed in Black neighborhoods and institutions, in times when traditional banks and employers were unwilling to do business.

Michigan Notable judges said:

“Through vivid storytelling, George links this underground gambling scene to key moments in local history, shedding light on the complex relationship between race, politics, and community resilience in Detroit.”

Later this month, we’ll feature Detroit master printmaker Amos Paul Kennedy Jr.’s book, Citizen Printer, a big beautiful visual manifesto for one of our most vital Black artists.

Hear Felicia George's full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

