Stateside: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

During this edition of Stateside, President Donald Trump has begun announcing his nominations for U.S. ambassadors to various foreign countries. Among the nominees are the Mayors of Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights. Niraj Warikoo, a reporter for The Detroit Free Press, shared insights on these ambassador nominations.

Additionally, we heard from Flint native William Harvey, who is a violinist, composer, and conductor. Harvey discussed his role performing this coming Saturday at the Flint Symphony Orchestra’s performance titled “Peace Meets West.”

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

