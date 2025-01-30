Stateside Podcast: Musician "Michigander" on making Midwestern music

Jason Singer, who performs as Michigander, is looking forward to the release of his debut album.

A fixture in musical circles for the past decade, Singer's lyrics are not at all shy about expressing all the messy feelings that come with growing up. The upcoming self-titled album was inspired, in part, by the the myriad of changes Singer has experienced in the past two years, from moving to a new state, to supporting his mother through medical struggles, to helping his wife heal after a serious car crash. Many of the songs express finding joy in change.

"There's like a ton of music about being 30, because everyone wants to pretend they're still in their 20s," Singer said.

A true Michigander, Singer was born in Grand Rapids and grew up in the state, but has since settled down in Nashville. But many of his closest collaborators are Midwesterners, and it's become easy to identify others within the industry who are from the same region.

"We tour so much, and you can kind of tell when someone's from the Midwest," he said. "I think Midwesterners have like a certain, like, caring attitude about themselves. But also, you know, a lot of people in the Midwest like to hide their emotions, and hide their feelings, but are also very receptive to people being open and raw."

Hear Michigander's full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

