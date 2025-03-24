Stateside: Monday, March 24, 2025

President Trump has made the decision to cut federal spending, which has significantly impacted multiple federal agencies, including some important public service institutions. Devon Akmon, the director at the Michigan State University Museum, discussed how these federal changes could affect the U.S. Institute for Libraries and Museums.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. This Detroit institution has been dedicated to preserving and celebrating Black history and culture. Kevin Davidson, the Director of Design and Fabrication at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, shared insights about the visionary behind the museum and the lasting impact that Charles H. Wright’s legacy over the past six decades.

Additionally, it has been five years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a crisis that has transformed many aspects of our lives and continues to do so as the first pandemic of our century. Stateside’s very own April Baer presents a new podcast special titled “Revival: How COVID-19 Changed Us.” This podcast reflects on how the pandemic has unfolded, and the ongoing challenges that we face. This debut episode examined the changes that have occurred within the healthcare system due to the pandemic.

