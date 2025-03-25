Stateside: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

As the dispute over North American tariffs continues, President Trump has suggested Canada is trying to steal America's auto industry. Trevor Wilhelm, a multimedia journalist for the Windsor Star, provided some insight on the shared history of Windsor’s and Detroit’s manufacturing history.

In other news, a new horror film set in Holland, Michigan released this month. The film, "Holland," was directed by Mimi Cave, who shared insights about the movie and the preview screening that took place in Holland, MI.

Additionally, Stateside’s April Baer presents the second episode of a new podcast special “Revival: How COVID-19 Changed Us.” Episode 2 looks into the residual effects of COVID on how we gather. The debut episode focused on the changes that have occurred within the healthcare system as a result of the pandemic.

