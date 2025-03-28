© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, March 28, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:38 PM EDT

First, Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan, discussed how he found out the United States Department of Agriculture was canceling the delivery of 600,000 pounds of food to Michigan food banks, what this means, and how Estelle's group plans to fill the gap in supply.

Then, Micaela Rodriguez, a Ph.D. candidate in social psychology, talked about how public service announcements and media messaging around loneliness may be causing harm, and the difference between a positive view of solitude versus a negative one.

Plus, April Baer, host of Michigan Public's Stateside, presents the fifth installment of Revival, a Stateside podcast special series on how COVID-19 changed us. The episode explores how responses to grief and loss transformed during the pandemic.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan
  • Micaela Rodriguez, a Ph.D. candidate in social psychology
  • April Baer, host of Michigan Public's Stateside
