Stateside: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

First, Joanne Hsu, economist and director of surveys of consumers and a research associate professor at the Institute for Social Research at the University of Michigan, discussed the current trend in consumer sentiment, the kinds of uncertainty people have and how this connects to federal policy.

Then, we listen in on Interlochen Public Radio's Michael Livingston's trip to a Wolverine warming center where generator power was helping folks charge devices, such as oxygen machines.

Plus, Matthew Johnson, author and history professor at Washington & Jefferson College, talked about his book, Undermining Racial Justice: How One University Embraced Inclusion and Inequality, and the progression and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion policies at the University of Michigan.

