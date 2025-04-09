Stateside: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, recently, international students at universities across Michigan discovered that their student visas have been abruptly revoked. According to the Trump administration, this action primarily focused on students who participated in “pro-Hamas” activities. Huwaida Arraf, an attorney who has done legal work in representing some students who protested Israel’s war in Gaza on the University of Michigan campus, discussed the implication of these visa revocations and the legality surrounding the situation.

Additionally, the Michigan Supreme Court is set to hold a hearing regarding a case involving a previously married couple who could not agree on the custody of their last frozen embryo. Bonsitu Kitaba, a deputy legal director at ACLU of Michigan, and Ben Carpenter, an attorney and professor at St. Thomas Law School, provided insights on the case from both perspectives.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

