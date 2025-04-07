Several international CMU, U of M students stripped of legal residency by Trump admin

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked four University of Michigan students' visas on Friday.

The Detroit Free Press reports that at least one student at the Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning has left the country at the U of M International Center's recommendation.

In a written statement, a U of M spokesperson said, "The University of Michigan has learned that four currently registered students have had their visas revoked by the Department of Homeland Security. Administrators have contacted these students to advise them of potential consequences of this action."

Several current and former international students at Central Michigan University had their legal residencies terminated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday.

Bridge Michigan reports university officials and the students themselves were not notified, and CMU staff discovered the revoked residencies during a routine check of a DHS student information web portal.

University spokesperson Ari Harris said CMU is notifying affected students of their options. They can leave the country or reapply to stay and wait to see if that application is approved.

The Trump administration has revoked the legal residencies of international students at universities across the U.S.

The ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center released a statement Monday, saying:

"America’s universities and colleges have long stood as beacons for freedom and democracy, but today that light is diminished. This administration continues to drive the false narrative that noncitizens are villains - and it is a lie. International and noncitizen students are valued members of our campus and local communities, and contribute to community life in myriad ways.

"Together, we will continue to fight for the rights of vulnerable communities and push back on cruel efforts aimed at dividing us. We will not fall for it. A threat to one community is a threat to all of us and all of our rights."

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: U of M holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.