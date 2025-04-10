Stateside: Thursday, April 10, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, we explored the various ways tariffs impact our lives, including their potential effects on Michigan's classroom resources for students, road maintenance, and public services. Kevin Bain, a senior strategist of public finance at Public Sector Consultants, discussed how state tax collections are impacted by rising prices.

Additionally, Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement has announced her decision to step down from the Michigan Supreme Court. Doug Tribou, Michigan Public Morning Edition host, had a conversation with Clement about what her resignation will mean for the court, and her reasons for leaving.

In recent months, the Trump administration has been reducing federal spending. Some of these cuts could affect the conservation of the endangered Great Lakes piping plovers. The state of Michigan is now seeking to cover the costs associated with the conservation efforts for the piping plover program. Alicia Ihnken, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources stewardship analyst and research coordinator, explained their plans to ensure the program’s long-term viability.

Lastly, the Whiting Foundation has announced the ten new winners of the Whiting Awards, which aim to recognize excellence in emerging talent. Aisha Sabatini Sloan, American writer and assistant professor of English at the University of Michigan, has been named a winner of the Whiting Awards. She joined Stateside, and talked about her work and what this recognition means to her.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

