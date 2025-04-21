Stateside: Monday, April 21, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, President Donald Trump has said increasing the nation's supply of domestic lumber would reduce dependence on foreign lumber and manage wildfire risk. Tara Bal, assistant professor of forest health at Michigan Tech University, explains what this means for Michigan — a state home to about three million acres of national forests.

Taqi Spateen is a Palestinian muralist and graffiti artist from the West Bank near Bethlehem. While in the midst of his Chicago artist residency for the John Mooney Foundation, Spateen told Stateside about his plans in Detroit.

Since Michigan marijuana sales were legalized in 2019, the rate of minors exposed to the drug has doubled. In 2024, poison control data suggests that a record 105 Michigan kids were hospitalized due to cannabis exposure. Michigan Public reporters Adam Rayes and Kate Wells explained how this happened.

Detroit-based audio journalist Zach Rosen has compiled advice from folks across all walks of life for his podcast, The Best Advice Show. Rosen joined Stateside to share some of his favorite morsels of advice.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

