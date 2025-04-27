Stateside: Friday, April 25, 2025

First, Patricia Montemurri, former reporter for the Detroit Free Press and author of several books on Catholic history in Detroit, explained Pope Francis' legacy, how the new leader of the Vatican will be chosen, and the chances the next Pope could be Detroit-native Joseph Tobin.

Then, Joel Hondorp, Grand Rapids City Clerk, explained what's changing with polling places in the city, the factors that played into the proposal and how this might affect voter accessibility and turnout.

Later, we listened to advice by author and journalist Rob Walker on embracing ridiculousness in minute ways on The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen.

Plus, Lais Najjar, team captain of the University of Michigan Men's Gymnastics team, talked about the team winning the NCAA championship this season, and what it was like representing Team Syria in the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

