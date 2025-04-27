© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, April 25, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 27, 2025 at 11:32 PM EDT

First, Patricia Montemurri, former reporter for the Detroit Free Press and author of several books on Catholic history in Detroit, explained Pope Francis' legacy, how the new leader of the Vatican will be chosen, and the chances the next Pope could be Detroit-native Joseph Tobin.

Then, Joel Hondorp, Grand Rapids City Clerk, explained what's changing with polling places in the city, the factors that played into the proposal and how this might affect voter accessibility and turnout.

Later, we listened to advice by author and journalist Rob Walker on embracing ridiculousness in minute ways on The Best Advice Show with Zak Rosen.

Plus, Lais Najjar, team captain of the University of Michigan Men's Gymnastics team, talked about the team winning the NCAA championship this season, and what it was like representing Team Syria in the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Patricia Montemurri, journalist and author
  • Joel Hondorp, Grand Rapids city clerk
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
  • Rob Walker, journalist, author and guest on The Best Advice Show
  • Lais Najjar, team captain of the University of Michigan Men's Gymnastics team
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
