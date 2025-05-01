Stateside: Thursday, May 1, 2025

The murder trial for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr is currently underway. He is facing murder charges over his killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya during a 2022 traffic stop. Michigan Public's West Michigan reporter Dustin Dwyer, discussed how both the prosecution and defense teams are making their arguments to the jury this week.

Also, a new storytelling series called "Unfiltered" is being launched in Grand Rapids. The series invites people to share their scariest, funniest, and most unexpected stories. Raul Alvarez Jr., the founder of the storytelling series, spoke about its origin story and the community of storytellers who come together to listen and share.

We also talked to John Niyo, a sports columnist for the Detroit News, about Wednesday's game between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks. Lastly, State Senator Kevin Daley (R-Lum) shared his experience of losing his son, and how donating Thomas's organs helped him make sense of his grief and loss.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

