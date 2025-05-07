© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:38 PM EDT

Starting off this edition of Stateside, Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News, discussed Ford Motor Company's recent projections on the effects of tariffs this year, how much of the projections are based on consumer demand, and what it means for the company's plants and development plans.

Then, Jeffrey Seller, theater producer and author, talked about his memoir, Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir, his upbringing in Oak Park, Michigan, and pivotal moments in his career.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News
  • Jeffrey Seller, theater producer and author of Theater Kid: A Broadway Memoir
Stateside Staff
