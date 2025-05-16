Stateside: Friday, May 16, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, two bill packages introduced in the House and Senate last week would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including surgical procedures and hormone therapy. A House committee also passed a bill to prevent female transgender students from playing school sports. Emme Zanotti of Equality Michigan joined Stateside to discuss the current climate for Michigan's transgender youth.

Next, we heard a story from Interlochen Public Radio's podcast Points North. At 47 years old, Traci Lynn Martin wanted to kayak the entire Great Lakes. Years later, she failed. But amid dealing with her own health concerns and her mother's death, Martin found what she needed: freedom.

The Poe Lock is the only lock capable of handling the freight on the lakes connecting Lake Superior to Lake Huron, and the rest of the lakes. Environment reporter Lester Graham explained the potential consequences if the federal government doesn't approve money to finish the Soo Lock Expansion.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced it'll roll back the timeline to set drinking water standards around PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals." In Michigan, a couple sites have shown high levels of PFAS, which is associated with liver and kidney disease and cancer. Attorney and Oscoda homeowner Anthony Spaniola discussed the interplay between state and federal laws around drinking water and where things currently stand.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

