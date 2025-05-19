Stateside: Monday, May 19, 2025

In late spring 2020, heavy rainfall caused the Edenville Dam to crack under pressure. This failure forced residents in the communities of Edenville and Sanford to evacuate ahead of the impending floods. As part of the restoration plan, county officials have sought government funding and imposed special assessments on nearby residents. Attorney Ven Johnson discussed lawsuits with us live in front of the Midland County courthouse.

Additionally, Malcolm X is a notable figure from Lansing, where he spent some of his formative years before rising to prominence as an iconic activist. In honor of his 100th birthday, we explored Malcolm X's family history and his complex legacy in the fight for Black empowerment.

Lastly, our friends at WCMU Public Media shared a discussion about the restoration costs of the Edenville Dam and its impact on residents.

