© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, May 19, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:55 PM EDT

In late spring 2020, heavy rainfall caused the Edenville Dam to crack under pressure. This failure forced residents in the communities of Edenville and Sanford to evacuate ahead of the impending floods. As part of the restoration plan, county officials have sought government funding and imposed special assessments on nearby residents. Attorney Ven Johnson discussed lawsuits with us live in front of the Midland County courthouse.

Additionally, Malcolm X is a notable figure from Lansing, where he spent some of his formative years before rising to prominence as an iconic activist. In honor of his 100th birthday, we explored Malcolm X's family history and his complex legacy in the fight for Black empowerment.

Lastly, our friends at WCMU Public Media shared a discussion about the restoration costs of the Edenville Dam and its impact on residents.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ven Johnson, attorney
  • John Aerni-Flessner, associate professor for the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University
  • Kidada Williams, associate professor of African American and American history at Wayne State University
  • Herb Boyd, Detroit writer, journalist, and activist
  • Teresa Homsi, reporter for WCMU Public Media and Report for America corps member
Tags
Stateside edenville damsanforddam safetymalcolm xBlack History in MichiganMichigan history
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content