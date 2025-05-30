© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, May 30, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 30, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT

First, automotive company Stellantis, whose brands include Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler, recently announced a new CEO, Antonio Filosa. Detroit News reporter Luke Ramseth walked Stateside through Filosa's background and challenges that Stellantis is facing.

A number of Michigan universities are re-evaluating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs after a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump. Kayla Lewis, graduating senior at Wayne State University, and Demiah Florence, a junior at the University of Michigan, explained their experiences with DEI as fellows with American Pride Rises, an initiative to defend DEI programs.

And from Interlochen Public Radio's Points North podcast, a story on a questionable good thief: Tom Farnquist, the founder of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, looted artifacts from shipwrecks in an attempt to preserve remains for the public.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Luke Ramseth, Detroit News auto reporter with a focus on Stellantis
  • Kayla Lewis, graduating senior at Wayne State University, and fellow with American Pride Rises, an initiative to defend DEI programs
  • Demiah Florence, junior at the University of Michigan and fellow with American Pride Rises, an initiative to defend DEI programs
  • Dan Wanschura, host of the Points North podcast produced by Interlochen Public Radio
  • Tom Farnquist, diver and Great Lakes shipwreck explorer
