Stateside: Thursday, May 29, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, we learned about the dramatic health impacts of multiple evictions on Black women. Then, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about her concerns regarding tariffs and President Donald Trump's possible pardon of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap her in 2020.

After that, the Archives of Michigan shared a story from 1906 of two teenage girls who were sentenced to five years in prison for sneaking out to go dancing. Following that story, we learned about the coffee connection between Congo and Traverse City.

Concluding the show, April Baer headed to Dearborn to learn about a new program to create greenbelts to separate residential and industrial areas.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

