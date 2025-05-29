© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Published May 29, 2025 at 6:03 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we learned about the dramatic health impacts of multiple evictions on Black women. Then, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke about her concerns regarding tariffs and President Donald Trump's possible pardon of the men convicted of plotting to kidnap her in 2020.

After that, the Archives of Michigan shared a story from 1906 of two teenage girls who were sentenced to five years in prison for sneaking out to go dancing. Following that story, we learned about the coffee connection between Congo and Traverse City.

Concluding the show, April Baer headed to Dearborn to learn about a new program to create greenbelts to separate residential and industrial areas.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Shawnita Sealy-Jefferson, associate professor of social epidemiology at Ohio State University and native Detroiter
  • Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan
  • Rachel Clark, education specialist with the Archives of Michigan
  • Francis Heldt, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Claire Keenan-Kurgan, reporter with Interlochen Public Radio
  • Marceline Budza, founder of REBUILD WOMEN'S HOPE coffee cooperative in Congo
  • Ali Abazeed, Dearborn's public health director
Stateside evictionevictionsDetroit Eviction Defenseblack womenwomen's healthwhitmerwhitmer kidnapGovernor Whitmergretchen whitmergovernor gretchen whitmerWhitmer Kidnapping PlotMackinac Policy Conferencehistorylocal historyDetroit historyMichigan historycoffeeTraverse CityDearborn
