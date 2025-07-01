© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 1, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT

In this edition of Stateside, a conversation was had with a Detroit Free Press writer on new restrictions in the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit that prohibit traditional Latin Mass.

Then, the host of Interlochen Public Radio's Points North talked to a biologist about the origin of and how to avoid swimmer's itch.

Also, a researcher at Ohio State University gave us insight on preterm births linked to high rates of eviction in Detroit.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Daniel Wanschura, executive producer and host of Points North
  • Ron Reimink, biologist and owner of Freshwater Solutions
  • Shawnita Sealy-Jefferson, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Ohio State University
