Stateside: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Within this edition of Stateside, we talked to reporter Sonari Glinton about his work covering trends in fatal car crashes. He talks about what he believes we can and should do to prevent crashes from happening at all.

Then, a discussion about how federal funding cuts are affecting a study looking at Black mother and infant health in Detroit. The researchers are raising funds to cover costs after the Trump administration cut their grant from the National Institutes of Health.

And, on this week’s episode of It’s Just Politics: the latest news on Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation into the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and how the state’s unfinished K-12 budget could affect schools.

