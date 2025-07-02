© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published July 2, 2025 at 11:26 PM EDT

Within this edition of Stateside, we talked to reporter Sonari Glinton about his work covering trends in fatal car crashes. He talks about what he believes we can and should do to prevent crashes from happening at all.

Then, a discussion about how federal funding cuts are affecting a study looking at Black mother and infant health in Detroit. The researchers are raising funds to cover costs after the Trump administration cut their grant from the National Institutes of Health.

And, on this week’s episode of It’s Just Politics: the latest news on Attorney General Dana Nessel’s investigation into the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and how the state’s unfinished K-12 budget could affect schools.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sonari Glinton, reporter and NPR contributor
  • Dawn Misra, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Michigan State University
  • Jaime Slaughter-Acey, lead investigator on the study and associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina 
Stateside state budgetmichigan economic development corporationK-12 fundingroad safetyhealth equitymaternal mortalitynational institutes of health
