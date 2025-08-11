© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary
That's What They Say

TWTS: Double the modals, double the nuance

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published August 11, 2025 at 8:04 AM EDT

This week, we're diving into an interesting construction found in some varieties of English – the double modal.

Our listener Courtney Robinson, who grew up on the West Coast, recently shared her experience with double modals after moving to the South:

"One phrase I hear in the South that catches my attention is 'might could.' As in, 'we might could go to dinner before the show' or 'I might could ask him to pick you up.' In my West Coast brain, 'might could' sounds grammatically odd or duplicative, but even my self-proclaimed 'grammar stickler' Southern friends use it!"

We all use modals. These are the auxiliary verbs that express things like permission, possibility, and obligation. Some common modals are "can/could," "may/might/must," "shall/should," and "will/would." As our listener has discovered, speakers of some varieties of English can stack two of these verbs together to form what are known as double modals.

According to the editors of the Yale Grammatical Diversity Project, there are double modals across many southern varieties of American English - everywhere from Florida to west Texas - on up to parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They can also be found in varieties of African American English, as well as varieties of English in northern England and Scotland.

Speakers who use double modals usually start with "may/might" or "will/would" as the first verb, followed by "can/could" or "should." For example, "might can" or "might should" or, as in the example provided by our listener "might could."

To the non-double modal user, these pairings may seem duplicative or unnecessary. However, they do carry subtle distinctions in meaning. Sometimes they’re used out of politeness, but double modals can also nuance possibility. For instance, some would say that "might could" is similar to "might be able to."

For more on the nuance of double modals, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say That's What They Saylanguage
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Related Content