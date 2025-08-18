© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Commentary
That's What They Say

TWTS: Campfire up the lightning round

By Rebecca Hector,
Anne Curzan
Published August 18, 2025 at 7:23 AM EDT

The end of summer is drawing near, but there's still time for some warm weather camping before fall sets in. If you've already spent some time around a campfire this year, you may have noticed this interesting quirk our listener Delmar Bachert recently brought to our attention.

"All over the state of Michigan ... there are hand-crafted signs that say, 'Camp fire wood for sale,' 'Campfire wood for sale,' [or] 'Camp firewood for sale.' Which of the three is most correct?"

What we're dealing with here is a pair of compounds: campfire and firewood. Using them together, with "fire" repeated, feels clunky: "We need more firewood for the campfire."

From what we can tell, the most popular of the options our listener found is "campfire wood." This is also the generic term used by Walmart and other retailers.

"Camp firewood" can work, but it's worth noting that campfires can happen at places that aren't camps. Also, some would argue that "camp firewood" is wood used at a camp in stoves and fireplaces.

In this week's lightning round, we also talked about the past tense of "troubleshoot" and "affect" vs. "effect." To hear our discussion, listen to the audio above.

Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
