Pistons beat Raptors 129-127 to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

Michigan Public | authorBy The Associated Press
publishedDateHeading December 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks to head coach Monty Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Detroit. The Pistons are in a franchise-record slump this season with 17 straight losses.
Carlos Osorio/AP
/
AP
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham talks to head coach Monty Williams

The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn't won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points and Dennis Schroder scored 28 for Toronto, which was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. They received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they were not available on Saturday.
Sports detroit pistonsNBA
