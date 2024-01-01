Michigan plays on New Year's Day for a chance to be in the college football national championship game

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide today at 5pm for the right to play for the national college football championship.

Michigan has faced few obstacles on the field during its undefeated season. Off the field has been another story.

The program has been accused of sign stealing and is still under investigation by the NCAA. Also head Coach Jim Harbaugh has watched six games this season on TV instead of the sidelines, as he served a pair of three game- suspensions.

The Wolverines’ opponent, Alabama, defeated two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC championship to reach the national semi-final game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Crimson Tide’s lone loss early in the season came at the hands of the University of Texas, which is playing in the other national semi-final against the University of Washington.

The winners of New Year’s Day’s two semi-finals will play for the national championship next week.

