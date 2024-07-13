Michigan wildlife officials discuss changing state's deer hunt regulations

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is changing regulations for this fall’s deer hunt in hopes of curbing the rising deer population in the Lower Peninsula.

The changes include expanded doe hunting seasons and expanded hunter access programs.

“It might have a small additive effect in terms of overall harvest,” said Chad Stewart, DNR deer management specialist, “But I would not expect it to dramatically change the trajectory of our deer population.”

Stewart said a two-decade trend of a declining number of hunters has resulted in rising deer populations in the Lower Peninsula.

The DNR’s changes in the Upper Peninsula have a different goal: Boosting a declining deer population suffering from habitat issues.

Here’s a list of some of the proposed changes discussed by the DNR Commission Thursday: