Detroit Red Wings fire coach Derek Lalonde, name Todd McLellan as his replacement

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published December 26, 2024 at 12:40 PM EST
Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, standing, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jose Juarez/AP
/
FR171038 AP
Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, standing, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

The Detroit Red Wings fired coach Derek Lalonde on Thursday and named Todd McLellan as his replacement.

The move the day after Christmas was announced by general manager Steve Yzerman and comes with the Red Wings on a three-game skid and having lost nine of their past 12. They've lost 21 of their first 34 games this season and are above only the lowly Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference.

Assistant Bob Boughner was also fired and Trent Yawney hired to work on McLellan's staff. McLellan signed a multiyear contract to start his fourth NHL head coaching job after stints with San Jose, Edmonton and Los Angeles.

Lalonde was nearly midway through his third season with Detroit after winning the Stanley Cup twice as an assistant with Tampa Bay.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
