Lions sign Teddy Bridgewater as a veteran backup QB

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:21 PM EST
FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs/AP
/
FR170489 AP
FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (10) is seen on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions are bringing back Teddy Bridgewater to give the team a veteran backup quarterback for their playoff run.

Coach Dan Campbell said Thursday that the team signed Bridgewater as another backup with second-year player Hendon Hooker behind starter Jared Goff. The Lions have clinched a playoff spot and can earn the top seed in the NFC with two more wins.

Bridgewater was the backup in Detroit for the 2023 season when he got on the field for three snaps at the end of a blowout win over Carolina.

Bridgewater spent the fall coaching at his high school alma mater, leading Miami Northwestern High to the Florida Class 3A state title.

Bridgewater was a first-round pick by Minnesota in 2014 and has started 65 games over his NFL career. He spent two seasons in New Orleans when Campbell was an assistant on the Saints.

Hooker has played in three games this season, completing 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
