Owners of Tigers, Red Wings create Detroit SportsNet to broadcast games

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:06 PM EST
The Detroit Tigers take batting practice during workouts at spring training baseball, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Lakeland. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/AP
AP
The Detroit Tigers take batting practice during workouts at spring training baseball, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Lakeland. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

DETROIT (AP) — The owners of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings have created a regional sports network to broadcast their games.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment made the announcement on Monday.

Detroit SportsNet will carry Tigers games this year and Red Wings games next season on cable, satellite and via in-market streaming.

Last month, the Tigers announced their local television broadcasts would be produced and distributed by Major League Baseball this season — along with Red Wings games.

Red Wings games are expected to be carried on FanDuel Sports Detroit through the end of the season.

Professional sports teams that have their games on FanDuel networks have been preparing for other options. The Tigers along with other franchises terminated their deal after the Main Street Sports Group, which operates the regional FanDuel Sports Network stations, did not make scheduled rights payments.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
