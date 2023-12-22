Michigan Radio's holiday schedule changes

December 18- December 22, 2023

Stateside Year-end series

3:00p- 4:00p/8:00p- 9:00p

Stateside looks back at the top stories of 2023. And Michigan marked a lot of milestones, from a legislature under Democratic control for the first time in decades, to the historic United Auto Workers stand-up strike, targeting select operations for automakers here and in other states. We'll talk through what happened, and make time to talk about notable books from Michigan authors, the metro Detroit restaurant scene, and more.

December 24

Holiday Hand-me-downs, PRX

12:00n- 1:00p

This PRX special looks back on treasured holiday traditions, from the “poke bags” Ricky Mullins received growing up in Appalachia, to a remembrance of jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams, who brought Black gospel music to Duke University’s chapel each holiday season.

Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays, APM

1:00p- 2:00p

Host Meg Wolitzer presents three unexpected stories that let us see the holidays’ associations—family, friends, food, gifts, and goodwill—in different ways. Selections from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Sherrie Flick, and John Cheever will be read by Jayne Atkinson, James Naughton, Adina Verson and Teagle F. Bougere.

Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites, NPR

6:00p- 7:00p

This year a radio tradition continues - stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk--these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites, NPR

7:00p- 8:00p

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites, NPR

8:00p- 9:00p

Listeners tune to NPR for extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for Cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree; Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

The Happy Prince, PRX

9:00p- 10:00p

This reading of The Happy Prince brings Oscar Wilde’s remarkable and little-known story to life. The soundtrack features mostly sacred songs.

Ford’s Theatre Presents: A Christmas Carol, PRX

10:00p- 11:00p

WAMU and Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. present a contemporary radio play of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." This presentation features acclaimed Washington actor Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge and public radio broadcaster Murray Horwitz as the narrator.

December 25, 2023

Stateside Christmas Music Special

3:00p- 4:00p/8:00p- 9:00p

Stateside celebrates Christmas Day with a special holiday playlist featuring a variety of Michigan artists. From Aretha Franklin to Jack White, a compilation of Christmas tunes from Michigan’s past and present help ring in the holiday week.

December 26- December 29, 2023

National Writers’ Series, Interlochen Public Radio

3:00p- 4:00p/8:00p- 9:00p

During this week-long series, we feature discussions with authors Cameron McWhirter, Zusha Elinson, Ed Yong, Nedra Glover Tawwab and Ann Patchett.

December 31, 2023

BBC World Service Special: BBC Correspondents’ Look Ahead 2024, APM

7:00p- 8:00p

In 2024, elections will be held in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico and Venezuela. How will the results of some of those elections shift the geopolitical tectonic plates? And will the economic picture improve? Some of the BBC's best minds will be on hand to provide plenty of answers to these big questions.

The Year in Climate 2023, PRX

8:00p- 9:00p

Climate One hosts Greg Dalton and Ariana Brocious review major climate stories of the year, both lows and highs. It’s been a year of weather extremes – again. But there’s also been cause for renewed hope about our climate future. On the heels of this year’s international climate conference held in the oil-rich Middle East, this special episode features conversations with luminaries Rev. Lennox Yearwood and Rebecca Solnit, White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, climate activist Nalleli Cobo and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker.

2023 Remembered by The Current, APM

9:00p- 11:00p

Join The Current in honoring the life, music, and legacy of artists we lost this year with 2023 Remembered from The Current. This two-hour musical tribute is a celebration of all sounds - from indie to influential - and the perfect way for music lovers to unite in paying homage to the artists who have shaped music history.