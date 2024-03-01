Michigan Public wins multiple MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). These awards were announced Friday morning during the MAB’s live Broadcast Excellence Awards announcement show. During the show, it was announced that the station won two “Best in Category” awards and five “Merit” awards. The station is also a finalist in three awards categories with the winners yet to be announced.

Michigan Public received MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Best in Category

· HARD NEWS & CURRENT EVENTS STORY – “How Police Mental Health call turned fatal” by Beenish Ahmed and the Michigan Public Amplify Team

· USE OF MULTIPLATFORM MEDIA – PROGRAMMING MATERIALS – “UAW Historical Explainers” by Dustin Dwyer and the Michigan Public digital team

Merit Awards

· MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES – “Close to Home: The Michigan impacts of the war in Gaza” by Briana Rice and Brett Dahlberg

· MUSIC FEATURE OR SPECIAL – “Dream Big: Detroit Youth Choir helps kids 'Let their musical talent shine'” by Brandon Hill, Jasmine Johnson, Taylor Sims, Doug Tribou, Lauren Talley and Sarah Hulett

· NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM – “Whistle Stop” by Lester Graham

· SPOT NEWS – “UAW Strike” by Steve Carmody

· USE OF MULTIPLATFORM MEDIA- PROMOTIONAL/MEMBERSHIP MATERIALS – “Off the Mic” by Mia Goldstein

In addition to these awards announced today, Michigan Public is also a finalist for awards in these categories.

· MEMEBERSHIP APPEAL – “Happy 75th Birthday” by Peg Watson

· STATION EXCELLENCE

· STATION OF THE YEAR

The winners of these final awards will be announced at the MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala on April 6th in Detroit. The other award recipients will also be recognized at that event.

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan. All 2023 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2023. Michigan Radio competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with more than a $2 million budget.