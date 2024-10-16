Technical Production Assistant for Operations and Marketing

Peggy Watson/Suzanne Belanger-Supervisors

10-20 hours/week

$15.00/hour.

Job Summary:

This intern position will be working both in Operations and Marketing. Each area will require 5-10 hours per week. Some weeks may vary, so it is important to be flexible and willing to learn in both areas. May occasionally be required to work some evenings/weekends at events needed.

Operations:

The production assistant works with the Operations Manager. The assistant will prepare underwriting copy for on air use, edit promotional material as needed, and help keep our traffic cataloging system organized and efficient. The assistant will actively participate in creative and production processes, organize and maintain print and electronic files for the department and assist in day to day operational tasks. The assistant will have an opportunity for hands on experience with technical equipment. The assistant will run the sound board for guest interviews and in-house productions. The assistant will participate in station fund drives and other projects as assigned.

Marketing:

The Marketing work-study student will assist the Michigan Public marketing department in all aspects of program and event promotion including researching promotional opportunities, assisting in day-to-day operations of the department, and other duties as assigned. The work-study student will:

· Assist in planning and coordinating station events

· Work with station marketing partners to ensure consistent promotion of Michigan Public

· Handle internal paperwork and documentation associated with station media sponsorships

· Assist in writing and distributing press releases and other information regarding station activities

· Assist with other online, print and on-air communications as needed

Education Value:

Student will learn valuable practices and functions of a media operation, and learn event promotion and including researching promotional opportunities for a public radio station.

Students can choose to further skills in radio production and writing. The experience from this position will increase marketability within the broadcasting medium.

Required Qualifications:

Required qualifications for this position include being highly organized, excellent oral and written communications skills, strong writing skills, and computer proficiency. Previous office experience is a plus. The candidate should be interested in public radio, journalism, marketing, and the arts. Student MUST have work study for Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter.

University of Michigan EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer.



How To Apply:

Apply online at studentemployment.umich.edu. Look for Technical Production Assistant-69739-



