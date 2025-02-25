Michigan Public wins multiple MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards

Michigan Public has been recognized with multiple Broadcast Excellence Awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB). These awards were announced Monday during the MAB’s live Broadcast Excellence Awards announcement show. During the show, it was announced that the station won eight “Best in Category” awards and four “Merit” awards. The station is also a finalist in two awards categories with the winners yet to be announced.

Michigan Public received MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards in the following categories:

Best in Category

· FEATURE USE OF MEDIUM: Can Hailey Lynch-Bastion play their way to winning the election for Grand Rapids mayor? (Dustin Dwyer)

· MARKETING MATERIALS AND PROMOS: Michigan Public Rebrand (Michigan Public)

· MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES: It’s Just Politics (Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta)

· MUSIC FEATURE OR SPECIAL: Frontier Ruckus performs live on Stateside (Stateside)

· NEWS SPECIAL OR PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM: The Bird Connection (Lester Graham and Rebecca Williams)

· SPECIAL INTEREST AND CULTURAL PROGRAMMING: The Dish (Mercedes Mejia and Ronia Cabansag)

· USE OF MULTIPLATFORM MEDIA – PROGRAMMING MATERIALS: Voter Voices (Jodi Westrick, Mia Goldstein, and Michigan Public)

· USE OF MULTIPLATFORM MEDIA – PROMOTIONAL/MEMBERSHIP MATERIALS: What the Vote? (Stateside, Digital Team)

Merit Awards

· MINI-DOCUMENTARY OR SERIES – What the Vote? (Stateside Interns)

· MUSIC FEATURE OR SPECIAL – A reporter’s journey into what makes the “Motown Sound” special – and enduringly relevant (Sarah Cwiek)

· NEWSCAST – Newscast 11.06.24 – 5:04 a.m. (Michigan Public)

· SPOT NEWS – Commencement at Michigan Stadium continues without pause despite protest (Tracy Samilton)

In addition to these awards announced today, Michigan Public is also a finalist for awards in these categories.

· MEMBERSHIP APPEAL – Humanist Vibe (Michigan Public)

· COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT – Issues & Ale: It’s Just Politics (Michigan Public)

The winners of these final awards will be announced at the MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards Gala on Saturday, April 5th in Detroit. The other award recipients will also be recognized at that event.

The Broadcast Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in broadcasting by commercial and public television and radio stations in Michigan. All 2024 entries aired between January 1 and December 31, 2024. Michigan Public competes in Group 2 of the Public Radio Station divisions, which is for stations with more than a $2 million budget.