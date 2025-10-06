Salary Range: $55-$65k

Job Summary

Michigan Public, the state's largest National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate and a service of the University of Michigan, is looking for an experienced, ambitious Annual Giving/Stewardship Officer to help manage, grow, and retain Michigan Public's mid-level donor program. Apply online here.

Key Responsibilities

Annual Giving



Manage, grow, and retain Michigan Public’s mid-level donor program (e.g., gifts of $500–$5,000 annually).

Partner with membership and marketing teams to create consistent, compelling donor communications.

Track and analyze giving trends to identify opportunities for upgrading donors to higher levels of giving.

Stewardship

Lead stewardship initiatives to deepen donor relationships across all giving levels.

Create strategic stewardship plans, including thank-you letters, recognition touchpoints, and impact reporting.

Assist in the coordination of donor appreciation events, webinars, and behind-the-scenes experiences.

Maintain a portfolio of donors for personalized engagement, including phone calls, notes, and in-person meetings.

Collaborate with program staff and journalists to collect and share stories of impact with donors.



Operations & Collaboration



Use CRM and donor databases (DART, Allegiance) to manage donor information, track interactions, and generate reports.

Ensure timely and accurate gift acknowledgments.

Work with the major gifts officer to build a pipeline of future major donors.

Represent Michigan Public at events and in the community, serving as an ambassador for the organization.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor degree or 3-5 years of related work experience

Experience with mid-level or major giving programs.

Knowledge of stewardship best practices in donor-centered fundraising.

Familiarity with DART and/or Allegiance fundraising databases.

Knowledge of public media

Benefits

Michigan Public is a service of the University of Michigan. In addition to a career filled with purpose and opportunity, we offer a comprehensive benefits package to help you stay well, protect yourself and any eligible family members and plan for a secure future. Benefits include:

Generous time off

A retirement plan that provides two-for-one matching contributions with immediate vesting upon meeting eligibility requirements

Many choices for health, dental, and vision insurance

Life insurance

Long-term disability coverage

Flexible spending accounts for healthcare and dependent care expenses

Application Deadline

Job openings are posted for a minimum of seven calendar days. The review and selection process may begin as early as the eighth day after posting. This opening may be removed from posting boards and filled any time after the minimum posting period has ended. Apply online here.

Modes of Work

Positions that are eligible for hybrid or mobile/remote work mode are at the discretion of the hiring department. Work agreements are reviewed annually at a minimum and are subject to