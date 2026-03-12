Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 13-15)
St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner! If you're looking for some fun festivities to attend or if you just need something fun to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Step Afrika!
3/13 | 7 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary
Savor the Shoreline
3/2-3/31 | All Day
Various Restaurants - Downtown, St Joseph, MI
$25
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
3/14 | 2 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Ledge
Free
Marquette Restaurant Week
3/8-3/14 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette, MI
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
3/13 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$26
Shaun Eli
3/12-3/14 | Times Vary
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
FAWN: A Dance Theater Performance
3/13-3/15 | 8 p.m.
Ypsilanti Freighthouse - 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti, MI
Free
Karajan-Akademie of the Berliner Philharmoniker
3/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Rackham Auditorium - 915 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Mad Track 2026 Championship
3/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Mad Track Arena - 601 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
$18
The Lion King
3/12-3/31 | Times Vary
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Leprechaun Days
3/14-3/15 | 11 a.m.
Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI
$5
Progressive Boat Show
3/12-3/15 | All Day
Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$12
Grand Rapids
& Juliet
3/10-3/15 | Times Vary
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
LaughFest
3/11-3/15 | All Day
Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Ultimate Sport Show
3/12-3/15 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12
Irish Off Ionia
3/14 | 11 a.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$27.94
Kalamazoo
Misery
3/5-3/21 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary
Murder Mystery Dinner
3/14 | 5 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120
Kalamazoo Home & Garden Expo
3/13-3/15 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
3/14 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free
Lansing
Lansing Home & Garden Show
3/12-3/15 | Times Vary
Farm Bureau Pavilion - 4201 Farm Lane Road, Lansing, MI
$10
Abrams Planetarium: Phantom of the Universe
3/13-3/29 | Times Vary
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI
$5.50
Holt Farmers Market
3/14 | 9 a.m.
2150 Cedar Street, Holt, MI
Free
Paws & Flows
3/15 | 12 p.m.
Nurture Studios - 257 S Bridge Street, Dimondale, MI
$25