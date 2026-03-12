Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 13-15)

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner! If you're looking for some fun festivities to attend or if you just need something fun to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Across Michigan

Step Afrika!

3/13 | 7 p.m.

FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI

Prices Vary

Savor the Shoreline

3/2-3/31 | All Day

Various Restaurants - Downtown, St Joseph, MI

$25

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

3/14 | 2 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Ledge

Free

Marquette Restaurant Week

3/8-3/14 | All Day

Downtown - Marquette, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons

3/13 | 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI

$26

Shaun Eli

3/12-3/14 | Times Vary

Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

FAWN: A Dance Theater Performance

3/13-3/15 | 8 p.m.

Ypsilanti Freighthouse - 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti, MI

Free

Karajan-Akademie of the Berliner Philharmoniker

3/13 | 7:30 p.m.

Rackham Auditorium - 915 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Mad Track 2026 Championship

3/13 | 7:30 p.m.

Mad Track Arena - 601 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI

$18

The Lion King

3/12-3/31 | Times Vary

Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Leprechaun Days

3/14-3/15 | 11 a.m.

Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI

$5

Progressive Boat Show

3/12-3/15 | All Day

Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI

$12

Grand Rapids

& Juliet

3/10-3/15 | Times Vary

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

LaughFest

3/11-3/15 | All Day

Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Ultimate Sport Show

3/12-3/15 | All Day

DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$12

Irish Off Ionia

3/14 | 11 a.m.

Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI

$27.94

Kalamazoo

Misery

3/5-3/21 | Times Vary

Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI

Prices Vary

Murder Mystery Dinner

3/14 | 5 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$120

Kalamazoo Home & Garden Expo

3/13-3/15 | Times Vary

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$10

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

3/14 | 11 a.m.

Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Lansing Home & Garden Show

3/12-3/15 | Times Vary

Farm Bureau Pavilion - 4201 Farm Lane Road, Lansing, MI

$10

Abrams Planetarium: Phantom of the Universe

3/13-3/29 | Times Vary

Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI

$5.50

Holt Farmers Market

3/14 | 9 a.m.

2150 Cedar Street, Holt, MI

Free