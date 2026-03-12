© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (March 13-15)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner! If you're looking for some fun festivities to attend or if you just need something fun to do this weekend, Michigan Public has you covered. We've rounded up some of the exciting events happening around the state this weekend.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Step Afrika!
3/13 | 7 p.m.
FIM Whiting Auditorium - 1241 E Kearsley Street, Flint, MI
Prices Vary

Savor the Shoreline
3/2-3/31 | All Day
Various Restaurants - Downtown, St Joseph, MI
$25

St. Patrick’s Day Parade
3/14 | 2 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Ledge
Free

Marquette Restaurant Week
3/8-3/14 | All Day
Downtown - Marquette, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons
3/13 | 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Ann Arbor - 1432 Washtenaw Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
$26

Shaun Eli
3/12-3/14 | Times Vary
Ann Arbor Comedy Showcase - 212 S 4th Avenue, Suite A, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

FAWN: A Dance Theater Performance
3/13-3/15 | 8 p.m.
Ypsilanti Freighthouse - 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti, MI
Free

Karajan-Akademie of the Berliner Philharmoniker
3/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Rackham Auditorium - 915 E Washington Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Mad Track 2026 Championship
3/13 | 7:30 p.m.
Mad Track Arena - 601 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
$18

The Lion King
3/12-3/31 | Times Vary
Detroit Opera House - 1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Leprechaun Days
3/14-3/15 | 11 a.m.
Canterbury Village - 2325 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI
$5

Progressive Boat Show
3/12-3/15 | All Day
Suburban Collection Showplace - 46100 Grand River Avenue, Novi, MI
$12

Grand Rapids

& Juliet
3/10-3/15 | Times Vary
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

LaughFest
3/11-3/15 | All Day
Various Locations - Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Ultimate Sport Show
3/12-3/15 | All Day
DeVos Place - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$12

Irish Off Ionia
3/14 | 11 a.m.
Calder Plaza - 320 Ottawa Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
$27.94

Kalamazoo

Misery
3/5-3/21 | Times Vary
Farmers Alley Theatre - 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI
Prices Vary

Murder Mystery Dinner
3/14 | 5 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$120

Kalamazoo Home & Garden Expo
3/13-3/15 | Times Vary
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$10

St. Patrick’s Day Parade
3/14 | 11 a.m.
Downtown - Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

Lansing Home & Garden Show
3/12-3/15 | Times Vary
Farm Bureau Pavilion - 4201 Farm Lane Road, Lansing, MI
$10

Abrams Planetarium: Phantom of the Universe
3/13-3/29 | Times Vary
Abrams Planetarium - 755 Science Road, East Lansing, MI
$5.50

Holt Farmers Market
3/14 | 9 a.m.
2150 Cedar Street, Holt, MI
Free

Paws & Flows
3/15 | 12 p.m.
Nurture Studios - 257 S Bridge Street, Dimondale, MI
$25
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business Administration. She loves music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria - Information Session (Mar. 18, 2026)
    Join the Michigan Public Traveler's Program for a free information session about our upcoming trip to Switzerland, Austria, & Bavaria. The hills are alive on this enchanting journey through three Alpine countries.

    Register below for our free info session on Wednesday, March 18th at 7pm.

    For more information about our journey to discover Switzerland, Austria, & Bavaria, click here.
  • The Moth: Ambition (3/17/26 - Ann Arbor)
    The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

    AMBITION: Prepare a five-minute story about keeping your eye on the prize. Cut-throat tactics or keeping your nose to the grindstone. Practice makes perfect, crafting your vision board or nefarious calculations. What motivated you to race to the finish line or claw your way to the top? Whether competing or collaborating, tell us what risks you took to get ahead.