Change in Power

The transition to cleaner energy in Michigan could get an assist through transmission lines to renewable energy from solar and wind in the Great Plains states.
Solar and wind energy are sporadic sources of power. Even with enough production to power the entire state of Michigan, storage is needed to keep supply steady with demand. Batteries alone won't suffice.
The reliability of electric power and the resilience of the grid are major obstacles to the transition to clean energy as Michigan law requires. The mostly wood and wire grid in some places is a century old.
We're using more power, some of the electric grid is a century old, and severe storms caused by climate change are battering the distribution system, all while trying to make the transition to renewable power and clean energy.