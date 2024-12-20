Exit Interviews

-
After two terms and nine years in office, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will step down on December 31. She joined Michigan Public's Doug Tribou to talk about her tenure.
Marquee Arts Executive Director Russ Collins and Artrain President and CEO Deb Polich spoke with Michigan Public at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor. They’re both retiring this year after many decades in the arts.
Justice David Viviano joined the Michigan Supreme Court in 2013. He's stepping down after his current term. Viviano spoke to Michigan Public about his time on the court.