© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Michigan Symphonic Band

  • Stateside
    Stateside: Friday, May 2, 2025
    Stateside Staff
    First, a look at who's who in Detroit's mayoral election. Then, why the University of Michigan's Symphonic Band may be coming to your town. Plus, a historical fiction novel about a storied, Northern Michigan asylum.