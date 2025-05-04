© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, May 2, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 4, 2025 at 10:19 PM EDT

First, Malachi Barrett, reporter at BridgeDetroit, and Sam Robinson, an independent reporter who covers Detroit, broke apart Detroit's mayoral race, what's at stake, and the candidates, as well as the race for Michigan's 13th Congressional district.

Then, Jason Fettig, director of bands at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, discussed where the idea of taking the university's symphonic band on tour came from, why they picked the particular Michigan towns on the tour, and the kinds of music they are going to play.

Later, Stephanie Carpenter, assistant professor of creative writing at Michigan Technological University, talked about her new historical fiction novel, titled Moral Treatment, which follows Amy Underwood during her time at the Traverse City State Hospital.

Plus, Izzy Ross, climate reporter at Interlochen Public Radio, took us to North Star Clean Energy, where they used wood debris as a result of storms to make electricity, which is considered a carbon neutral energy option.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Malachi Barrett, reporter at BridgeDetroit
  • Sam Robinson, an independent reporter who covers Detroit
  • Jason Fettig, director of bands at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance
  • Stephanie Carpenter, assistant professor of creative writing at Michigan Technological University and author of Moral Treatment
  • Izzy Ross, climate reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
